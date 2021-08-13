Cops Discover a Hand Grenade in a Checked “Steampunk” Sculpture, Delaying a Flight.

After inspectors mistaken part of a graphic design for a live hand grenade, a metal sculpture carried in a checked luggage prompted a bomb panic at Germany’s busiest airport.

United Flight 814 was flying from Frankfurt am Main to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. An airport security employee noticed something in a computer scan of luggage that was already in the Boeing 767’s belly as passengers buckled in for a nine-hour flight.

A steel and brass steampunk sculpture with gears, chains, metal tubes, industrial goggles, and the case of a hand grenade drew the inspector’s attention. During the Cold War, visitors to the German parliament building were issued a badge, which was attached to the non-functioning explosive.

According to the German Federal Police directorate at Frankfurt Airport, an airport security personnel observed the silhouette of a grenade at 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 3. The United airplane backed away from the jetway at 5:20 and neared the end of a runway before air traffic control told the pilot to detour to a holding area, according to data from FlightRadar24.com.

According to police, the luggage in which the sculpture was discovered was scrutinized by a 56-year-old American man. The passenger, who has not been recognized by investigators, sat in his seat during an 85-minute delay and had no idea he had caused it.

The hand-grenade detail in the sculpture was legitimate, investigators claimed, but it never presented a threat since the device was made inert before its case was utilized in the artwork.

Regardless, federal police activated their bomb-disposal team, ready to detonate what appeared to be a real explosive.

Even though the flight gained a half-hour in the air, it arrived late in Washington. The owner of the artwork was allowed to fly, but federal authorities seized his sculpture and suitcase for further examination, according to a news release.

Only that flight 815 on August 3 was “delayed following a request by local law authorities,” according to a statement from United Airlines.

Steampunk clothes and art are inspired by 19th-century steam-powered technology and belong to a retro-looking science fiction genre.

Many steampunk tales depict parallel timelines in which modern technology infiltrates the American Wild West or the European Industrial Revolution, yet all steam engines are used.

