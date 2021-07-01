Cops awarded nearly $15,000 to a man who was forced to spend the night with his deceased wife.

A man has been given monetary compensation after alleging that police officers compelled him to spend the night in their precinct sleeping near to his deceased wife’s casket.

According to a BBC story, Charles Mwenda was granted 1.5 million Kenyan shillings ($13,900 USD) in a lawsuit he filed against the Meru administration in Kenya after he said he was harassed by police while attempting to bury his late wife Faith.

According to the site, Meru High Court Judge Edward Muriithi claimed police had violated Mwenda’s rights and treated him inhumanely as he grieved his family’s devastating death.

outlet in Africa Mwenda and his family went to bury his late wife, who had passed away following a fight with stomach cancer, on May 27, 2020, according to the Star. Mwenda and his lawyer, Vivian Wambulwa, stated that he and his bereaved entourage had tested negative for COVID-19 and had been given the necessary documents to depart.

Despite this, Mwenda and Wambulwa reported that the party of 31 was dismissed and threatened with a forced quarantine. They also allegedly spent the night in the Kianjai Police Precinct with Mwenda and his wife’s casket.

“Despite possessing health certificates stating that I and other members of my family, including my two children, were free of the new coronavirus, police and county government authorities forced them back to Malindi, leaving me alone with a casket. In an affidavit acquired by The Star, Mwenda stated, “I pulled the coffin all by myself and sheltered it behind the lorry that was parked near Kianjai police post.”

According to the BBC, they refused to carry his wife’s body to Meru, just 3 kilometers away, despite his appeals. During the night, torrential precipitation is said to have inundated Mwenda’s wife’s coffin.

“What I saw there was really inhuman,” Mwenda told the Mombasa County Government Watch Facebook page. “After a lengthy conversation, all my family and friends were forced to return to Malindi, and I was left alone with the [casket]which was offloaded from the bus and put in a police car,” Mwenda said. This is a condensed version of the information.