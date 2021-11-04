COP26 Live Updates: Coal Power’s End Is ‘In Sight’ As Over 40 Countries Agree to Stop Using It

Over 40 nations have committed to stop mining and burning coal by 2050, but major users of the fossil fuel, such as the United States and China, have so far declined to sign on.

Participants pledged to “stop all new coal power generation investment, both domestically and globally,” as well as to swiftly scale up clean energy, with the goal of phaseing out coal in the 2030s for large economies and the 2040s for underdeveloped countries.

The British government welcomed the deal as a “watershed moment in our global efforts to combat climate change,” but environmentalists fear that the crucial 1.5°C global warming target will be missed if the world’s major polluters refuse to sign on.

China’s ‘zombie coal power facilities’ are being restarted, according to reports.

According to Sky News, old coal-fired power plants have resumed operations in the run-up to the COP26 meeting.

Despite directives from 2017 to reduce production, the outlet traveled to Shanxi region, also known as China’s “coal country,” where Mao-era infrastructure is being upgraded.

Efforts are underway to persuade big polluters such as the United States, China, and Australia to phase out coal power in the 2040s, but no progress has been made.

