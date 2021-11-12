Cop26 Live Updates: As the summit enters its final day, countries appear to be backing away from the pledge to phase out fossil fuels.

The penultimate day of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow has seen governments back away from a vow to phase out coal and other fossil fuels.

Ending fossil fuel subsidies and shifting away from coal power as quickly as possible, according to climate scientists, is critical to meeting the 1.5°C global warming target set at the 2015 Paris summit.

Other critical concerns, including as the $100 billion paid annually by richer countries to assist developing countries in meeting climate commitments, have still to be resolved. Campaigners have accused the government of “greenwashing” because it has failed to obtain key partnerships so far.

‘The fingerprints of fossil fuel interests are still on the text,’ says Greenpeace’s CEO.

In a ramping up of the rhetoric from climate campaigners, Jennifer Morgan said today is a “extremely vital day in the fight to defend the 1.5C objective from vested interests who’ll do anything to avoid their responsibility for the climate disaster.”

“Anything less jeopardizes the soul of Paris.”

She went on to suggest that the “critically weakened” deal on fossil fuels would have to be changed, and that it “has to be strengthened again before this summit concludes.”

Greta Thunberg’s school climate strike is now in its 168th week.

When her campaign was found in 2018, the climate activist held up her famous’skolstrejk for klimatet’ (School Strike for Climate) sign, which made headlines around the world.

#FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #UprootTheSystem pic.twitter.com/TzpuRTr3Ck #SchoolStrikeWeek168

Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) (@GretaThunberg) (@GretaThunberg) (@GretaTh 12 November 2021 The critical phrasing on the vow to phase out fossil fuels has been changed by negotiators. The summit’s chair’s current draft proposal, revealed this morning, urges governments to speed up “the phaseout of unabated coal power and wasteful fossil fuel subsidies” – a significantly more nuanced version of the original phrase.

The previous version, which was released on Wednesday, urged countries to “accelerate the phase-out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies.”

