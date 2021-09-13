Controversy erupts after a US reality show turns activism into a competition.

A new reality program in the United States has sparked debate by pitting activists pushing humanitarian causes against one another and using social media as one indicator of success.

“The Activist,” which will premiere in October on CBS and is co-produced by non-governmental organization Global Citizen, will have celebrity hosts such as Usher, Priyanka Chopra, and Julianne Hough.

According to CBS, the audience will follow the exploits of “six activists from around the world working to bring substantial change to one of three critical universal causes: health, education, and the environment.”

“Activists will compete in missions, media stunts, internet campaigns, and community events aimed at capturing the attention of the world’s most powerful decision-makers and demanding immediate action,” the statement stated.

“Online engagement, social indicators, and the input of the hosts” are used to determine success.

The grand finale will be held in late October in Rome, when the young activists will meet with world leaders in the aim of securing financing and boosting awareness for their cause.

The show’s producers called it “groundbreaking” and said they hoped it would inspire viewers.

However, the backlash was fast, with social media users accusing the show of trivializing such concerns at a time when activists are being imprisoned or otherwise repressed for standing up for human rights in many nations.

“Couldn’t they just donate the money needed to pay this UNBELIEVABLY costly talent and produce this show to activist causes directly? Rather of making activism a game and then handing out a little portion of the much-needed funds as a “prize…?” “People are dying,” actress and feminist activist Jameela Jamil wrote on Twitter.

On Twitter, Nabilah Islam, an American activist and former Democratic congressional candidate in Georgia, commented, “Fighting for issues is challenging enough without having to dance and sing for a bunch of millionaires while they determine who’s worthy of their crumbs.”

In reaction to the backlash, Global Citizen declared in a statement to Deadline, “This is not a reality show to belittle advocacy.”

“To assist activists everywhere, display the ingenuity and passion they put into their work, and elevate their concerns to an even wider audience,” the organization stated.