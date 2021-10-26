Consumer confidence in the United States rose in October, according to a survey.

According to an industry survey released Tuesday, consumer confidence in the United States rebounded in October after declining for three months as anxieties over the new round of Covid-19 infections faded.

The Conference Board said that its consumer confidence index increased to 113.8 in October from 109.8 in September, although it is still below the peak reached in June, when the virus appeared to be receding and the economy reopened.

“Consumer confidence increased in October, reversing a three-month downward trend as concerns about the Delta variant spread faded,” according to Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.

According to the survey, an increasing percentage of customers intend to buy homes, autos, and big appliances, indicating that consumer spending will boost economic growth, according to Franco.

Meanwhile, nearly half of those polled said they plan to vacation within the next six months, “the highest percentage since February 2020, a reflection of the continuous resurgence in consumers’ propensity to travel and spend on in-person services,” according to Franco.

Short-term inflation concerns, on the other hand, climbed to a 13-year high of 7%, albeit this had only a little influence on confidence.

According to the research, consumers were more optimistic about current business conditions and the job market, as well as the six-month forecast, which was more divided.

“In a nutshell, Covid is the main focus of attention, and the sharp and consistent decline in cases over the last six weeks is boosting confidence. Every region of the country had an increase in confidence “Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson claimed as much.