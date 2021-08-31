Consumer confidence in the United States fell sharply in August as a result of Delta fears.

According to a survey issued Tuesday, fear of the rapidly spreading Delta form of Covid-19, as well as rising pricing, harmed Americans’ confidence in August.

After the July index was revised down to 125.1, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index plummeted more than 10 points to 113.8, the lowest since February and the second consecutive monthly decline.

According to Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board, “concerns about the Delta variant – and, to a lesser extent, rising gas and food costs – resulted in a less positive view of present economic conditions and short-term growth prospects.”

Businesses have re-imposed mask-wearing regulations as a result of the new variant’s spike in infections and hospitalizations, while the end of government stimulus payments has taken a toll on free-spending consumers.

At the same time, the rebuilding economy is still dealing with supply constraints that are driving up prices.

While significant spending plans – on homes, automobiles, and large appliances – have “cooled somewhat,” more Americans are considering vacations in the next six months, according to Franco.

“While the revival of COVID-19 and concerns about inflation have reduced confidence, it is too early to say that this decline will result in consumers considerably reducing their spending in the months ahead,” Franco added.

However, the expectations index, which measures consumers’ short-term expectations for income, business, and labor market conditions, fell from 103.8 to 91.4.

According to the study, consumer confidence on the current and future prospects for the labor market has deteriorated marginally, while attitude on business conditions has become more pessimistic.

Confidence “finally succumbed to the swelling COVID-19 Delta wave,” according to Navy Federal Credit Union economist Robert Frick.

“Americans in general are flush with cash and anxious to spend it as the economy reopens,” he said.