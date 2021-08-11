Conservative blunders have left the race for Merkel’s job wide open.

Armin Laschet, the conservative contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor, launched his campaign on Wednesday, despite polls showing dwindling support, potentially leaving the outcome of the September election up in the air.

Laschet, 60, was once a frontrunner in the race, but now finds himself on the back foot as he begins his postponed tour with a conversation with young boxers.

The visit to Frankfurt comes as recent opinion polls suggest that support for Laschet’s CDU-CSU coalition has dropped three points to 23%.

The conservatives are now only three points ahead of the Greens and four points ahead of their current coalition partner, the Social Democrats, after a catastrophic 13-point slide since the beginning of the year.

“Shocking polls,” the Bild newspaper shouted, warning that the results might lead to any number of coalitions forming after the September 26 elections. And that includes coalitions that exclude Merkel’s conservatives from power.

On the campaign road, though, Laschet put up a brave face, even donning the gloves for a brief match at a juvenile boxing camp.

He promised, “The CDU will put up a fight in this election.”

Laschet, who won the conservatives’ candidacy after a bruising battle with sister party CSU leader Markus Sodeder, began his campaign for the chancellorship already facing opposition from inside his own coalition.

Laschet’s campaign for Germany’s top post had been challenged by a smell of discontent from Soeder’s camp and dissension within the ranks.

However, once Annalena Baerbock was embroiled in a series of controversies, including plagiarism charges, Laschet benefited from a drop in support for the Greens’ Annalena Baerbock.

In mid-July, however, the tide turned against Laschet as deadly floods swept over western Germany, destroying homes, businesses, and essential infrastructure.

The conservative candidate was propelled to the frontlines of the catastrophe response as state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the two hardest-hit regions.

His excursions to flood-affected areas, on the other hand, have been marred by huge gaffes that have seen him plummet in the polls.

Laschet was caught on tape smiling and laughing with local officials as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid homage to victims in the early aftermath of the accident, which killed at least 190 lives.

Residents accused him of neglecting to provide prompt and concrete assistance during a recent visit. He was also highly derided for arriving in disaster zones wearing improper dress shoes.

In the midst of Laschet’s troubles, the Social Democrats’ candidate Olaf Scholz, who is also Germany’s finance minister, has risen to the top of the polls. Brief News from Washington Newsday.