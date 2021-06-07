Consciousness is lost by a skydiver. Miraculously Survives Fall in Mid-Flight

A man in northern France who lost consciousness mid-air during a parachute drop surprisingly regained consciousness just meters before reaching the ground.

After falling unconscious a few seconds into his jump at Marquette-lez-Lille on Monday last week, the man, believed to be in his 30s, received just minor injuries.

The skydiver first suffered a medical difficulty “around 500 meters high,” according to Franck Motte, deputy technical director of the Lille-Bondue parachuting school where the guy conducted the jump. He regained consciousness barely in time before landing, according to local broadcaster BFM TV.

According to reports, the man had already deployed.