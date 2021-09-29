Congress Races To Keep The US Open For Business As The Government Shuts Down.

The US Senate wrangled over a stopgap funding bill on Wednesday, with only one day left to avoid a government shutdown, as lawmakers face a series of deadlines that have huge implications for the economy and President Joe Biden’s ambitious domestic agenda.

The next several days are likely to be the most crucial of Biden’s administration, as he negotiates the difficult passage of two massive spending packages and a fix to raise the debt ceiling without Republican backing.

The most pressing issue is funding for government agencies, which runs out at the end of the day on Thursday, and Senate Democrats are working on a bill to keep the lights on until December 3.

The bill, which contains $6.3 billion for Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion for disaster relief, is anticipated to pass both chambers of Congress with bipartisan backing.

“We can pass this bill swiftly and send it to the House so we can get it to the president before the money runs out at midnight tomorrow,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in the chamber.

“With so many pressing issues to address, the American people don’t need a government shutdown right now.”

The bill will be debated in the House later Wednesday or early Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are often sent home during shutdowns, while federal services and buildings are shut down.

Although there has never been a government shutdown during a national emergency like the pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the 2018-19 shutdown cost the economy $11 billion.

With the fear of a government shutdown gone, Democrats could focus on raising the debt ceiling and implementing Vice President Joe Biden’s stuttering domestic agenda — a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and $3.5 trillion in social welfare expenditures.

Both initiatives are important to Biden’s legacy, but they are in jeopardy due to a split in the Democratic Party’s progressive and centrist groups.

Biden postponed a trip to Chicago scheduled for Wednesday, opting to stay in Washington to push lawmakers ahead of an uncertain House vote on infrastructure scheduled for Thursday.

The White House frequently cites polls that show Biden’s legislative aims are popular across the country, though not in some critical swing districts.

Biden spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters, “Our goal here is to win two votes, to get these two pieces of essential legislation across the finish line, because we know the impact they will have on the American people.”

