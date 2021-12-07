Congress Agrees To Avoid A Catastrophic US Debt Default.

Senators in the United States reached an agreement on Tuesday to develop a one-time law that will allow Democrats to increase the country’s borrowing authority and avoid a catastrophic credit default without the need for support from the opposition Republicans.

The House of Representatives is set to vote on the repair as soon as Tuesday evening, and Congress is anticipated to adopt it in the coming days, allowing lawmakers to avoid the crisis with a simple 51-vote majority in the upper house.

Last Monday, the Bipartisan Policy Center predicted that the US would be unable to satisfy its debt repayment obligations between December 21 and January 28. Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, has pushed back the deadline to next Wednesday.

“Nobody wants the United States to default on its obligations. A default, as Secretary Yellen has warned, could undo everything we’ve done to recover from the Covid catastrophe “Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, stated on the Senate floor.

“We don’t want to see that, and I don’t think we will see it, and I continue to appreciate all of my colleagues for acting in good faith to protect the United States’ full faith and credit.”

Because the United States spends more money than it gets in taxes, it borrows money by selling government bonds, which are considered among the safest assets in the world.

Around 80 years ago, Congress imposed a limit on the amount of federal debt that could be accumulated.

The debt ceiling has been raised hundreds of times to allow the government to pay its spending obligations, typically without incident and with bipartisan backing, and now stands at roughly $29 trillion.

Democratic leaders have spent weeks emphasizing the ramifications of a default, which include the loss of an estimated six million jobs and $15 trillion in personal worth, as well as higher mortgage and other borrowing prices.

However, Republicans in both chambers of Congress initially objected to helping raise the ceiling this time, claiming that they would not back President Joe Biden’s “reckless” taxation and spending proposals.

Raising the borrowing cap is politically toxic for both parties, and Republicans aim to use it as a campaign issue in the 2022 midterm elections.

The Republicans can essentially stay on the sidelines under the complicated, multi-step deal suggested Tuesday, pledging support to construct the new law but no votes to raise the cap.

A new borrowing cap would require Congress to establish the exact cash amount. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.