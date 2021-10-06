Confusion surrounds Joe Biden’s ‘Taiwan Agreement’ with Xi Jinping.

Following President Joe Biden’s statement on Tuesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will abide by “the Taiwan deal,” Taiwanese officials requested urgent clarification from their American counterparts.

A concern regarding the surge in Chinese military aircraft activity near the island democracy this October prompted Biden’s remarks. By bringing a new word into the Taiwan and China policy conversation in the United States, the remarks created some confusion and worry.

“I had a conversation with Xi about Taiwan. The president told reporters outside the White House, “We agree, we will abide by the Taiwan deal.” “We made it plain that I don’t believe he should do anything other than follow the agreement,” she says.

Beijing claims Taiwan is a province of China, a claim denied by Taipei and acknowledged—but not recognized—by the United States, which does not take a position on the island’s sovereignty. There has been no “Taiwan agreement” between succeeding American and Chinese governments, who have maintained their respective approaches toward Taipei.

Taiwanese officials affirmed that US policy toward Taiwan remained unchanged through their American counterparts in Taipei and Washington, according to Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Joanne Ou. According to Ou, the United States stressed the substance of a recent declaration that reaffirmed the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

The US-China Three Communiques, which, along with the aforementioned, constitute the foundation of America’s “one China” policy, were also mentioned in Sunday’s State Department bulletin.

Beijing’s stance is known as the “one China” principle, which states that Taiwan is unmistakably a Chinese province. Since January 2019, the notion has been tacitly linked to China’s governance model of “one country, two systems,” which Beijing applies to Hong Kong and Macau.

President Biden’s remarks appeared to be a reference to his phone call with China’s Xi on September 9th. It was the first time they’d spoken directly since February.

Both leaders have sent emissaries to Switzerland for a meeting between national security advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi on Wednesday in Zurich.

Sullivan and Yang were among the officials from the United States and China that met in March in Anchorage, Alaska. They’re likely to talk about trade and their ongoing disagreements over Taiwan, where 150 Chinese warplanes have been sighted. This is a condensed version of the information.