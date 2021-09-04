Conflicts Arise in Montenegro Ahead of the Inauguration of an Orthodox Leader.

Protesters battled with police in Cetinje, Montenegro, on Saturday, as ethnic tensions increased a day before the inauguration of the new Serbian Orthodox Church head in the small Balkan nation.

An AFP correspondent claimed that hundreds of protestors broke through police cordons on the outskirts of Cetinje and erected barricades preventing entry to the old city, which was formerly the royal capital.

On the main route between Cetinje and Podgorica, demonstrators chanted “This is not Serbia!” and “Long live Montenegro!”

All highways into the city had been closed by Saturday evening.

Police and special forces were stationed surrounding the monastery, but did not intervene at this time.

The new Metropolitan of Montenegro, Joanikije, was enthroned on Sunday, escalating ethnic tensions in the republic that broke apart from Serbia in 2006.

Nearly a third of Montenegro’s 620,000 residents identify as Serb, and some even refuse to recognize the country’s independence.

While the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) is Montenegro’s main faith, opponents accuse it of supporting Belgrade’s interests.

Critics accuse the government, which took office at the end of 2020, of being too close to the church.

Thousands of people protested in December after the government modified a contentious law that sought to turn hundreds of Serbian Orthodox monasteries into Montenegrin state property.

President Milo Djukanovic of Montenegro, whose party supported the original law, had hoped to reduce the SPC’s influence in Montenegro and establish an independent Orthodox church.

However, his Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) lost — for the first time in three decades – to an opposition alliance led by SPC supporters in the August 2020 elections.

A number of organizations, including the DPS, have called for the newest protests.

President Djukanovic arrived in the city on Saturday evening, having previously stated that he would join the anti-ceremony protests.

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic, a close ally of the SPC, has accused Djukanovic of intentionally inflaming the situation.

After the death of his predecessor, Metropolitan Amfilohije of Covid-19, Metropolitan Joanikije was named to his new office in May. He had been the pastor of the Montenegrin church since 1990.