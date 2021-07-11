Confederate Generals and other flashpoint statues are being removed from a US city.

The southern US city of Charlottesville down controversial statues on Saturday, including two honoring Civil War pro-slavery generals that had sparked protests.

Hundreds of Confederate monuments in the United States, including sculptures of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, are now commonly seen as symbols of bigotry, even though their supporters say that they constitute a historical heritage.

As a crowd watched and celebrated, workers in the Virginia city used a crane to remove the monuments, which represented Lee and Jackson in uniform mounted on horses. There was no immediate report of violence.

Before the monuments were removed, Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker, who is African American, told reporters, “Taking down this statue is one small step closer to the goal of helping Charlottesville, Virginia, and America grapple with the sin of being willing to destroy Black people for economic gain.”

Tensions over the fate of the Lee statue erupted into violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, when a white nationalist drove his car into a throng of demonstrators, killing a woman.

The demonstrators had assembled in response to white nationalists staging a “Unite the Right” event opposing plans to desecrate Lee’s statue.

When then-president Donald Trump claimed thereafter that there were “many good individuals on both sides” of the protests, he was chastised.

The Charlottesville incident reignited a drive to remove Confederate artifacts that gained traction after an avowed white supremacist murdered nine black churchgoers in South Carolina in June 2015.

Following the death of George Floyd, an African American killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, 2020, the movement picked up anew.

During the Civil War, the Confederate South seceded from the United States and battled to keep slavery alive, which had been abolished in the rest of the country.

Defenders of the Confederate insignia claim that they serve as a reminder of the South’s proud history, and that removing them would be erasing history.

Most of the Confederate monuments that dot the southern United States, according to historians, were created during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation and in response to the civil rights movement.

In an emergency meeting on Saturday, Charlottesville’s city council also agreed to remove a statue of explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, as well as their Native American companion Sacagawea.

The representation of Sacagawea, who is crouched at the men’s, drew criticism for what some perceived as a disrespectful portrayal of her. Brief News from Washington Newsday.