Concerns over Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s disappearance have grown.

Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis player at the center of the country’s most high-profile “me too” case to date, has vanished, prompting her peers to inquire about her whereabouts, while the head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has suggested a possible sporting boycott of China.

“Can you tell me where Peng Shuai is?” On social media, tennis fans and professionals, both current and former, are asking this topic. Since claiming a former high-ranking government official of sexual assault two weeks ago, the 35-year-old former doubles no. 1 has not been seen or heard from.

On November 2, Peng mentioned former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli in a lengthy post on China’s principal social networking service Weibo. She said they had a decade-long affair and that he pushed her to have sex in his Beijing residence in 2018. Peng stated she wouldn’t be able to back up her claims, but the allegations drew a lot of attention to the country’s most famous athlete.

Zhang was a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee, the group that makes up China’s top leadership around Xi Jinping, from 2013 to 2018. Because of the nature of the indictment and the accused’s standing, government-led mitigating attempts appeared to be unavoidable.

Beijing’s standard operating procedure when dealing with sensitive matters that could harm the country’s—and the party’s—image was to remove Peng’s post from Weibo and restrict research results that included her or Zhang’s names. After two weeks of silence, with no comment from Peng and no answer from Zhang, the tennis world has spoken up.

Novak Djokovic, the world number one, expressed surprise at the happenings surrounding Peng, who has won two singles wins and 23 doubles triumphs.

“Honestly, it’s shocking that she’s missing, especially since she’s someone I’ve seen on the circuit several times in past years,” Djokovic added. “I don’t know what else to say except that I hope she’ll be found and that she’ll be okay.” It’s a complete disaster. I can only image how her family feels now that she’s gone.” Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, posted on Twitter on Wednesday: “Censorship is never ok at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and. This is a condensed version of the information.