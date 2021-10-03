Concerns over Chinese military activity near Taiwan are growing in the US-China relationship.

Concerns about China’s military operations near Taiwan prompted a statement from the State Department on Sunday. Due to a recent show of might, the US “urged” China to cease all military actions.

Starting on Friday, Chinese military jets flew three days in a row across Taiwan’s Air Identification Zone (ADIZ).

On Friday, 30 planes flew in, 38 planes flew in on Saturday, and 16 planes flew in on Sunday. This was an attempt to make a statement and instill fear in the people of Taiwan, even after the island “broke away” to form its own province. Since the beginning of 2021, China has begun flying military planes there.

“The United States is deeply concerned about China’s aggressive military activities near Taiwan, which is disruptive, risks miscalculations, and jeopardizes regional peace and stability. In an official statement, State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated, “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan.”

The United States has stated that it will continue to defend and support Taiwan as an independent nation, emphasizing the importance of peace and stability.

“Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are important to us. We will continue to help Taiwan in preserving an adequate self-defense capability, as specified in the Three Communiqués, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances. The United States’ commitment to Taiwan is unwavering, and it helps to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and throughout the region. We will stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values while also strengthening our ties with democratic Taiwan.”