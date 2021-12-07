Concerns are growing that PCR COVID tests will fail to detect the new Omicron variant version.

Another strain of the Omicron variant is causing concern among researchers since it can evade detection by PCR COVID tests.

What exactly is being coined? The “stealth” version of the Omicron has multiple alterations in common with the regular strain, but it lacks a genetic sequence used by PCR tests to detect positive cases of the virus, according to The Guardian.

The World Health Organization declared Omicron a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26 after it was first discovered in South Africa. Cases of the variation have been found in over 40 nations, including the United States.

Researchers are racing to identify the Omicron’s transmissibility and severity, despite the fact that nothing is known about it at the moment. Current vaccinations are also being tested for effectiveness against the Omicron strain.

However, scientists face the same difficulties with the current version of the Omicron. According to The Guardian, there is optimism that it will have the same features as the standard variety from which it mutated.

According to the news outlet, this “stealth” version, also known as BA.2, has already been found in South Africa, Australia, and Canada since it is more difficult to detect due to its capacity to avoid PCR tests. There is also concern that it has spread to other parts of the country.

Scientists told The Guardian that the new Omicron variant’s inability to be detected by PCR tests is due to the virus’s three genes, of which the Omicron tests positive for only two, resulting in a “S gene target failure.”

According to the news site, researchers have suggested that the new Omicron version might become its own “variant of concern” if it spreads quickly, which could create a perilous situation if two variants spread internationally at the same time.

Early reports on the regular Omicron variant are “a little hopeful,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist. He went on to say that, while it’s still too early to make any conclusions, the Omicron appears to have a “low degree of severity.”