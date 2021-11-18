Concerns about the safety of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai have been raised in the wake of a dubious Peng Shuai letter.

Two weeks after she broke the news of her country’s worst sexual assault scandal, an email supposedly written by Peng Shuai and addressed to the head of the Women’s Tennis Association has fanned speculation about her safety.

Peng’s charges against a senior Chinese official were retracted in the letter, but WTA chairman Steve Simon, who had demanded a comprehensive inquiry, said he didn’t believe the communication was genuine.

Peng, a former world doubles No. 1, revealed on November 2 on her personal Weibo account that she had an on-again, off-again relationship with former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli ten years ago. Zhang, who sits at the top of the Chinese government around Xi Jinping, was accused of rapping Peng in 2018. Half an hour later, her Weibo account was deleted.

On Wednesday, a Chinese state news outlet’s Twitter account tweeted a screenshot of what seemed to be a badly constructed email, which it said was sent to WTA’s Simon despite being addressed to “everyone.” CGTN—rebranded China’s international arm of official broadcaster CCTV—did not publish the letter on its website, which is only available in China. In the country, Twitter is prohibited.

A typing cursor was visible in the midst of the second paragraph in the screenshot of the sparsely punctuated message, indicating that it was taken while the material was still in word processing software. It said: “Hello, my name is Peng Shuai.

“The content of the recent news posted on the WTA’s official website has not been confirmed or verified by me, and it was published without my permission. The information in that release is false, including the claim of sexual assault. I’m not missing, and I’m not in danger. Everything is alright because I’ve been resting at home. Thank you once more for your concern for me.

“If the WTA publishes any more information about me, please check with me first and only release it with my permission. As a professional tennis player, I appreciate your consideration and company. If I get the opportunity in the future, I aim to promote Chinese tennis with you all. I’m hoping that Chinese tennis improves over time.

“Thank you once more for your generosity. This is a condensed version of the information.