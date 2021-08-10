Concerns about COVID-19 have prompted the United States to advise citizens against traveling to France.

Due to an increase in coronavirus cases in France, the US State Department has recommended Americans to avoid all travel to the country.

Despite the fact that Covid-19 hospitalizations are still much below historical highs, France is fighting a fourth wave of the virus.

On Monday, the US State Department issued a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advise for France, citing a similar warning from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country’s leading medical authority.

“Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to France,” the CDC advised.

In total, more than 6 million cases and 111,000 fatalities have been reported in France, with daily cases increasing to roughly 20,000 per day and mortality remaining low compared to the peak of the epidemic.

According to the World Health Organization, 74 million vaccine doses have been provided in France, with almost 55 percent of the eligible population receiving both vaccine doses.

It has also imposed a Covid permit for everyday activities.

Despite recent protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s contentious plan to reduce infections and boost vaccines, polls show that a clear majority of French people support the Covid pass, which now includes cafes and restaurants.