Complications occur in one out of every two Covid Hospital cases, according to a new study.

According to a comprehensive new study presented on Friday, one out of every two persons hospitalized with severe Covid-19 develops significant health issues.

The study’s findings revealed a “profound” short- and long-term health impact on Covid-19 patients, as well as on health and care services, according to the authors.

The study gathered data from over 70,000 hospital patients across more than 300 British hospitals.

The most prevalent health consequences mentioned were difficulties with the kidneys and lungs, but neurological and cardiovascular diseases were also common.

Even among “young, previously healthy” patients, the rate of problems was significant, with 27 percent of 19-29 year olds and 37 percent of 30-39 year olds reporting at least one complication after being hospitalized with Covid-19.

The findings, which was published in The Lancet medical magazine, should alert policymakers to the need to plan for long-term care for Covid survivors, according to the authors.

Professor Calum Semple of the University of Liverpool, senior author, commented, “This work challenges prevailing narratives that Covid-19 is only hazardous in patients with existing co-morbidities and the elderly.”

“Even in younger adults, the severity of the disease upon admission is a predictor of complications, thus preventing complications requires a primary prevention strategy, such as vaccination.”

Complications were found to be more common in males than in women, and marginally higher in black patients than in white patients, according to the study.

Regardless of age, gender, or color, almost one-third of patients – 27 percent – were found to be less competent to care for themselves after being discharged from the hospital.

The consequences documented in the study were distinct from so-called “long Covid,” in which patients experience symptoms directly related to the disease for weeks, if not months, after infection, according to the investigators.

They advocated for longer-term monitoring of Covid patients’ health effects, as well as governments’ readiness to organize specialized follow-up care for survivors.

“It’s critical that, given the significant risk of complications and their impact on individuals, Covid-19 complications – not just death – are taken into account when deciding how to best combat the pandemic,” said co-author Aya Riad of the University of Edinburgh.

“Simply focusing on Covid-19 death risks underestimating the true impact, especially in younger persons who are more likely to survive severe COVID-19.”