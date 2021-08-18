‘Complete Stop’: Afghans fleeing Turkey are met with a new Turkish wall.

Migrants sneaking around a new wall along the Turkey-Iran border, leaving underwear, an empty bottle, and fresh footprints, causing concern in Europe following the Taliban’s ascent in Afghanistan.

Afghans who make it this far spend their days evading government police and their nights plotting routes to major cities like Izmir and Istanbul before contacting smugglers to take them to Europe.

“I’m from Kandahar,” says the narrator. I’ve been on the road for 25 days,” said Mohammed Arif, 18, who paid a Turkish smuggler $700 (600 euros) but was dropped off before reaching Istanbul.

“Returning is risky. In Dari, he said, “Where would we go?”

The Taliban’s lightning offensive has reawakened memories in Europe of the 2015-16 refugee catastrophe, which Turkey helped to avert by sheltering millions of migrants in exchange for billions in aid.

In response to the US troop withdrawal and the fundamentalist regime’s return to power after 20 years of conflict, the UN has reported no “large-scale” transfers across Afghan borders.

According to EU officials, the number of Afghans coming into Europe decreased by around 40% in the first half of the year due to coronavirus-related border restrictions.

At morning, six gunshot casings are spread in the riverbed near a road where armoured vehicles guard the eastern Turkish border hamlet of Bakisik.

Young Afghans like Arif, on the other hand, are causing anxiety in both EU countries and Turkey, where anti-migrant sentiment is on the rise.

“We would not have come here if it hadn’t been for this misfortune,” Arif said of the Taliban.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sensing the mood of the country, has promised to put a “complete stop” to illegal migrant crossings.

Along its 534-kilometer border with Iran, a 243-kilometer (151-mile) concrete wall, topped with barbed wire and encircled by trenches, is being built.

Turkish officials told AFP that 156 kilometers of fence have already been constructed, significantly reducing migrant flows.

In private, though, security officials claim that tens of thousands of Afghans are massing on the Iranian side.

Arif and dozens of other Afghan men AFP met in Tatvan, on the western banks of Lake Van, crossed a borderless area and sought temporary cover beneath some railway tracks.

“Afghanistan is over,” said Nakivillah Ikbali, 19, who traveled from Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, through Pakistan and Iran in 15 days.

