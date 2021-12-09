Companies are struggling to hire as a result of American workers leaving their jobs in droves.

Every month, millions of Americans leave their employment to take advantage of new opportunities afforded by the epidemic recovery, resulting in an unparalleled labor shortage for businesses.

According to Labor Department figures, 4.2 million Americans resigned in October, up from 4.4 million in September and 4.3 million in August.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said Thursday that new unemployment compensation applications fell to 184,000 last week, the lowest amount since September 1969.

There are 11 million employment openings, and demand in bars, hotels, restaurants, and other service businesses is increasing the number of vacancies.

The economy is still nearly four million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels, and despite monthly employment growth of 555,000 this year, hiring, particularly untrained workers ready to work in person, has become a nightmare for many businesses.

“We’ve never had a gap like that when there are so many more opportunities and so many unemployed workers,” said Curtis Dubay, a US Chamber of Commerce economist.

He told AFP that the pandemic is affecting people’s attitudes on labor.

“Workers are less likely to stay in jobs that are usually less enjoyable and need fewer abilities. Workers are no longer willing to put up with it.” Since April, a record number of workers, the vast majority of whom work in low-skilled service sector positions, have departed, no longer concerned about finding a new job.

On Twitter, the hashtag #GreatResignation is trending, with one post stating, “We’re leaving employment because we have nothing to lose.”

Companies should demonstrate “greater human decency and compassion,” according to the author, and increase their offerings of remote work, health care, and retirement savings. “Bring your best to the table, and perhaps we’ll do the same.” Workers now have “greater bargaining leverage, in terms of negotiating for benefits and pay,” according to Erik Lundh, an economist with The Conference Board research center. Employers appear to be increasing salaries and upgrading benefits in order to recruit workers.

According to a research released on Wednesday by The Conference Board, the percentage of job offers that include signing bonuses in addition to the base wage has more than doubled between March 2020, when the pandemic began, and October 2021.

Bonuses are more common in physical labor that does not require a university degree and does not allow for telework, as well as employment in industries with the most labor shortages, such as education and. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.