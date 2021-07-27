Commuters Discover Easter Eggs from Pac-Man on This European Subway

Commuting is never fun, especially when you’re crowded in like sardines, sometimes in an unheated tin can or stuck in a tunnel.

From the London Underground to the Paris Metro, most cities across the world have some type of public transit, but it’s Stockholm’s trains that are generating a stir online.

Many Easter Eggs have been discovered on the locomotives in Stockholm, and travelers have been sharing their discoveries online. On Sunday, Stockholm resident Fabiano Souza posted a photo of the train’s ventilation grills.

At first sight, they appear to be unobtrusive, but a closer look shows Pac-Man, a popular arcade game from the 1980s. The circular vents are designed to resemble the game’s premise, which involves Pac-Man pursuing and eating on-screen pellets while being followed by four ghosts: Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde.

Souza captioned the photo, which has been liked over 200,000 times, “Cute Easter egg in the new subway train in Stockholm.”

Many others responded on the post, sharing more Easter Eggs hidden on the trains and calling for similar changes in the United States.

The new trains also have three crowns, Sweden’s national emblem, and play, pause, and stop buttons hidden in the grills, similar to those seen on old tapes.

“How come the United States isn’t like this?” Byron Wright Jr. wondered. “Everything appears to be so typical.”

“The Stockholm metro is definitely less utilitarian than those in the United States and other countries,” Matte5 observed. “Many of the stations have extremely lovely artwork.”

In Stockholm’s new subway train, there’s a cute Easter egg.

twitter.com/KZzOL6QuIV

July 25, 2021 — Fabiano Souza (@iamfabiano)

“I adore this,” Michelle exclaimed. In a utilitarian area like the subway, this is a nice little human touch. These small delights add to the experience and make it memorable.”

“What the hell, I live in Stockholm and have never seen anything like this!” remarked Miss V.

“Future archaeologists will be so confused,” @Wint3rmute joked.

A few others also questioned why the snapshot only showed a trio of spirits.

“Can you tell me where the fourth ghost is?” “It was actually a bit more hidden, down to the right,” Souza answered to Jesjuar. Unfortunately, it isn’t depicted in this photograph.”

