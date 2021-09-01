Commentary in Chinese state media supports Xi Jinping’s crackdown on “Sissy Stars.”

An opinion post published by China’s state-run media system expressed support for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s assault on celebrity culture and Western influences.

Former state media editor Li Guangman wrote an article titled “Everyone can feel that a major transformation is underway!” that was apparently published on Wechat. He described Xi’s measures as part of a “revolution” that will bring the country closer to the values that the Chinese Communist Party’s founders envisaged.

“The capital market will no longer be a haven for capitalists looking to become rich quick,” Li wrote. “The cultural market will no longer be a haven for sissy celebrities, and news and public opinion will no longer revere Western culture.”

Xi recently unveiled a set of policies aimed at addressing “common prosperity” in a society where income inequality continues to expand, according to the parties. These moves vary from limiting the amount of time youngsters can spend playing video games to cracking down on Bitcoin miners and the country’s largest tech companies. These acts, as Li pointed out, also included China’s celebrities.

To handle the country’s “chaotic” celebrity fan culture, Xi’s government banned platforms from publishing popularity charts and imposed rules on the sale of fan items last week. As the popularity of online influencer culture grows around the world, China has seen an increase in what Li and other media outlets refer to as “Rice Circles,” where groups of young fans congregate around their favorite artists, spending large sums of money to help them win competition shows and insulting rival groups.

These celebrities, some of whom have drawn influence from South Korean K-pop singers as well as other Japanese and American celebrities, are among the “sissies,” according to Li, who promote capitalist values in the country. China can “build a dynamic, healthy, masculine, strong, and people-oriented culture” by combating them and their influence, he said.

This issue, according to Li, is part of the country's current concerns as it contends with a "severe and complex international environment." He claimed that the US is enacting "serious military threats, economic and technological blockades" that could result in a "Soviet Union"-style collapse.