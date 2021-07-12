‘Come Together,’ says Biden to Haitians.

US President Joe Biden called on Haitians to “come together” on Monday, and the White House indicated it had not ruled out sending troops in response to the country’s request.

Biden told reporters, “Political leaders need to come together.”

“The United States stands ready to continue to assist, and I’ll have more for you as we move forward,” he said, without providing any specifics.

A delegation of US law enforcement and national security officials who visited Haiti on Sunday, according to Press Secretary Jen Psaki, emphasized the country’s instability in the aftermath of President Jovenel Moise’s assassination.

Psaki stated, “What was evident from their tour is that there is a lack of clarity about the future political leadership.”

She stated that Haiti’s request for US soldiers to deploy and support security is still being considered.

She responded “no” when asked if the White House had ruled out sending soldiers.

The US group, which included representatives from the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, State, and the National Security Council, met with top Haitian officials. Emily Horne, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council, said

“The delegation met with Haitian government officials to discuss vital infrastructure protection and met with the Haitian National Police, who are handling the assassination investigation,” she said.

They also met with prominent Haitian politicians, including interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and Senate President Joseph Lambert, to “encourage open and constructive engagement in order to find a political agreement that will allow the country to hold free and fair elections.”

The US team, according to Horne, voiced support for “the Haitian government as it seeks justice in this issue and reinforced the United States’ solidarity for the Haitian people in this difficult time.”

According to Haitian authorities, the president was slain in his residence by a hit squad of 28 individuals, including 26 Colombians and two Americans. His wife was also injured.

So far, 17 suspects have been apprehended, with three of them being slain.

However, no motive has been revealed, and speculation is rife as to who may have planned the killing.