Colombia’s FARC will be removed from the US terror list.

Former rebels of Colombia’s Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) have been informed by the US administration that their official terror group label would be removed, a congressional source told AFP Tuesday.

The decision comes on the fifth anniversary of the Colombian government’s peace accord with the FARC, which saw the latter surrender and dissolve after decades of fighting.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said they had warned Congress of “upcoming steps” connected to the FARC without specifying what those actions were.

“In some ways, the peace process and the signing of the peace agreement five years ago was a pivotal turning point in the long-running Colombia conflict,” Price said.

“It’s something we’ve tried to retain at every step of the way,” he continued.

In 1997, at the midway point of the rebels’ six-decade fight with the government, the US recognized FARC as a foreign terrorist organization.

The formidable rebel organization put down their arms and signed a peace pact with then-Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos on November 24, 2016, after negotiations in Cuba.

The terror label, however, has continued to hang over its members, including those who have now morphed into a political party.

The agreement on peace “put Colombia on the road to a just and long-lasting peace As a result, we remain completely committed to working with our Colombian colleagues to see the peace pact through “Price stated.