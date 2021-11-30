Colombia’s FARC is no longer listed as a terrorist organization by the United States.

The former rebels of Colombia’s Revolutionary Armed Forces were removed from the United States’ list of terrorist groups on Tuesday.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “The Department of State is withdrawing the Revolutionary Forces of Colombia’s (FARC) designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FT).”

On the eve of the fifth anniversary of the peace accord between the Colombian government and the FARC, which led to their disarmament and dissolution after decades of fighting, the US government announced its decision to remove the terror designation.

In 1997, at the midway point of the rebels’ six-decade fight with the government, the US recognized FARC as a foreign terrorist organization.

The fearsome guerrilla group laid down their arms and signed a peace deal with then-Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos on November 24, 2016, after negotiations in Cuba.

The terror label, however, has continued to hang over its members, including those who have now morphed into a political party.

“The decision to cancel the designation has no bearing on any charges or possible charges brought in the United States against former FARC commanders… nor does it remove the stain of Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction of Peace’s finding that their actions were crimes against humanity,” Blinken said.

“However, it will make it easier for the US to better support the implementation of the 2016 agreement.”

Since the signing of the peace accord in 2016, over 13,000 guerrillas have relinquished their arms, and the FARC has evolved into a tiny political party.

Despite this, violence continues in many parts of Colombia, as FARC dissidents, over 5,000 of whom rejected the accord, battle paramilitary and guerrilla organizations as well as drug traffickers in the world’s largest cocaine-producing country.

The FARC-EP and Segunda Marquetalia, two groups established out of the remaining FARC dissidents, have been put to the terror list, according to Blinken’s announcement.

“We’re also naming the leaders of those groups,” he explained.

The designation means that all of the individuals mentioned will have their assets frozen and reported to the US Treasury’s foreign assets control division. Persons who trade with those on the list may be designated as terrorists, and international financial institutions that do so may face sanctions.