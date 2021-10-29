Colombian Coca Growers Capture 180 Soldiers Destroying Crops.

According to a military officer, Colombian coca producers have kidnapped roughly 180 troops who were removing crops of the cocaine-producing plant near the Venezuelan border.

Six platoons under General Omar Sepulveda’s command were “kidnapped” Tuesday in the municipality of Tibu in the northeast by populations protesting the destruction of the illegal plantations on which they rely for a living, according to Sepulveda.

Farmers armed with sticks and machetes surrounded the soldiers, according to Sepulveda.

The troops are being detained in a school in a rural area.

A group of soldiers in camouflage garb and equipped with guns are seen huddled together in a video provided to AFP by the military, with locals keeping an eye on them.

The kidnappers were eager to negotiate over the troop’s release, according to a spokesman for the community who identified himself only as “Junior.”

He said that the coca producers held the soldiers in protest of the government’s failure to follow through on a pledge to assist them in replacing coca leaf plantations with lawful crops.

Colombia’s human rights ombudsman announced on Twitter that a delegation would travel to Tibu to try to secure the troops’ release.

According to UN data, Tibu is located in the Catatumbo region, which is notorious for having the world’s greatest area of drug cultivation, with over 40,000 hectares of coca plantations.

Along the long and porous border with Venezuela, holdouts from the defunct FARC rebel group, an active guerrilla group known as the National Liberation Army (ELN), and other armed groups compete over drug trafficking income.

President Ivan Duque, who has been in office since 2018, has stepped up efforts to combat the drug trade, with soldiers destroying coca crops, which provide a livelihood for thousands of peasants and migrant workers.

There are a lot of clashes with coca producers.

Colombia remains the world’s greatest cocaine exporter, with 1,010 tons exported in 2020, and the United States the world’s leading cocaine user.

Colombia’s economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, and 42 percent of the population currently lives in poverty, with over 16 percent unemployed.