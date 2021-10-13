Colombia will hand up the investigation into the ‘Havana Syndrome’ to the United States.

Colombian President Ivan Duque said Tuesday that his government is aware of “Havana Syndrome” instances at the US Embassy in Bogota, but that the probe will be handled by Washington.

According to the Wall Street Journal, at least five US families linked with the embassy in Colombia have developed symptoms of the strange illness, which include headaches, nausea, and possible brain damage.

“Of course, we are aware of this problem,” Duque said in New York, adding, “but I want to leave it to the US authorities, who are doing their own investigation because it concerns their own personnel.” Duque was in the US on an official visit and also visited Washington.

Since 2016, scores of cases of “Havana Syndrome” have been reported by US diplomats and intelligence personnel, first in Cuba, then in China, Germany, Australia, Taiwan, and the United States capital.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden signed a bill giving financial assistance to patients of the unexplained ailment.

The Havana Act compensates members of the State Department and the CIA who suffer brain injuries as a result of what officials believe are deliberate microwave attacks.

The cause of the sicknesses has not been determined, and the attacker’s name, if any, has not been divulged.

The Cuban government conducted an investigation into the event and has consistently dismissed US allegations on the subject as false.

In addition to career diplomats and personnel, the US Embassy in Bogota, one of the world’s largest, has a sizable detachment of agents operating in both intelligence and counter-narcotics activities.

On October 20, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the country.