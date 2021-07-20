Colombia sends out police and soldiers for new demonstrations.

Thousands of police and soldiers will be deployed in Colombia ahead of scheduled demonstrations on Tuesday, officials said, as protestors aim to relaunch an anti-government campaign that has been met with fatal force.

As the Bogota city council announced that more than 6,000 police and 2,700 troops will be deployed to manage 35 events planned for the capital, Defense Minister Diego Molano warned that the government will not accept “vandalism, violence, or blockages.”

Molano said at a public event in Bogota that “tomorrow there will be a series of peaceful demonstrations… but the intelligence we have suggests there will be infiltration by some dissident groups” of the now-defunct left-wing guerilla force the FARC, or the ELN, which has not laid down its weapons.

According to him, the factions’ goal was to “fund vandalism, violence, and obstruction.”

“We will not allow this to happen,” he stated emphatically.

At least 35 people have been arrested in recent days on suspicion of plotting assaults against the military forces, according to officials, and some cities and towns have imposed nighttime curfews and outlawed public alcohol consumption.

Weeks of protests in Colombia erupted in late April in response to a proposed tax hike, morphing into a major movement against President Ivan Duque’s right-wing administration.

The marchers asked that police brutality be ended. as well as more supporting public policies to lessen the economic burden of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has pushed nearly 40% of the country’s 50 million people into poverty.

According to the country’s ombudsman, the world community has denounced the security response, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 60 individuals.

The so-called National Strike Committee, a prominent protest group, announced on June 16 that it would call a halt to the protests, despite smaller groups continuing to hold rallies and blockades.

On Tuesday, Colombia will celebrate its independence, and the administration will present a new tax reform proposal to parliament.

Protests will restart “because the national government refused to address these recommendations with the National Strike Committee,” according to the National Strike Committee, which also condemned violence against its members in a statement.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights slammed Colombia’s “disproportionate” and “lethal” response to the protesters earlier this month.