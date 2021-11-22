Colombia is still plagued by violence five years after signing a peace agreement.

In 2016, the world applauded the peace accords in Colombia, which saw Latin America’s most feared guerrilla group lay down its arms and put an end to a brutal, nearly six-decade battle.

However, five years later, the peace is still shaky, and violence is rampant.

The accords resulted in a significant reduction in the national homicide rate.

According to Hernando Gomez Buendia of the Razon Publica news site, the violence has killed over 3,000 people every year on average over the last five decades.

This number fell to 78 in 2017.

Before 2012, when peace talks began, Colombia’s homicide rate was over 12,000 per year, including both those directly tied to the conflict and those who were not, according to Juan Carlos Garzon of the Ideas for Peace Foundation.

It fell to around 9,000 per year between 2013 and 2016.

However, as Colombia goes through its most violent time in years, the rate is rising once more.

“The bad news is that we’re back to 10,500 homicides between January and September 2021,” Garzon added.

Thousands of dissidents fight for control of drug farms, illegal gold mines, and lucrative smuggling routes despite the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) being disbanded.

According to the Indepaz peace research institute, Colombia has 90 armed groups with a total of 10,000 members.

Over 5,000 FARC dissidents who refused to accept peace, 2,500 members of the National Liberation Army or ELN, the country’s last active guerrilla group, and another 2,500 rightwing paramilitary combatants are among them.

The United Nations warned last month that the country’s deteriorating security situation posed a “significant challenge” to the country’s 2016 peace deal.

“The FARC’s disarmament has created a power vacuum… that has helped other armed actors,” Garzon said.

The November 24, 2016 accords promised to bring peace to a country that had been devastated by years of conflict.

But things got off to a shaky start when 50.21 percent of Colombians rejected the accord in a vote just days before it was signed, forcing last-minute changes to the document and dividing the country.

Hundreds of thousands of battle victims have yet to receive the justice guaranteed in the more than 300-page peace agreement.

Former FARC commanders have been charged with the kidnapping of at least 21,000 persons and the recruitment of 18,000 juveniles by a special tribunal set up to try the worst atrocities.

Senior military officials are accused of assassinating 6,400 civilians posing as guerillas.

There have been no decisions yet.

