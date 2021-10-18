Colin Powell dies as a result of Covid-19 complications, according to his family.

Colin Powell, a US combat hero and the first Black secretary of state, died of complications with Covid-19. Powell’s legacy was tainted when he made the case for war in Iraq in 2003. He was 84 years old when he died.

The family released a message on social media on Monday, saying, “We have lost a magnificent and loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great American.”

The retired four-star general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who served four presidents, built a reputation as a man of honor who stayed out of politics, making him a valuable asset in the halls of power.

“General Powell is an American hero, an American example, and a great American story,” George W. Bush said when announcing Powell’s nomination. Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants who became the Republican president’s secretary of state in 2000, is an American hero, an American example, and a great American story.

“Colin Powell exhibits… traits that will make him a wonderful spokesman of all the people of this country in his directness of speech, his towering integrity, his deep appreciation for our democracy, and his soldier’s sense of duty and honor.”

But it was difficult for him to forget his infamous February 2003 statement to the United Nations Security Council about the claimed presence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, which was ultimately revealed to be untrue.

“It’s a blemish on my record… and it’ll always be there. It was excruciatingly uncomfortable. It’s excruciating right now “Powell stated in an interview with ABC News in 2005.

Congressional tributes flowed in, with Democratic Senator Mark Warner hailing Powell as “a patriot and a public servant,” and House Republican Peter Meijer describing him as “a great soldier statesman” in the modern era.

Powell had been completely vaccinated, according to the family statement.