Colin Powell died as a result of complications with Covid-19.

Colin Powell, a US combat hero and the first Black secretary of state, died of complications with Covid-19. Powell’s legacy was tainted when he made the case for war in Iraq in 2003. He was 84 years old when he died.

The family released a message on social media on Monday, saying, “We have lost a magnificent and loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great American.”

The retired four-star general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who served four presidents, built a reputation as a man of honor who stayed out of politics, making him a valuable asset in the halls of power.

He was so well-liked after the 1991 Gulf War that he was tipped to be the next president of the United States, but he never ran for the office.

“General Powell is an American hero, an American example, and a great American story,” George W. Bush said when announcing Powell’s nomination. Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants who became the Republican president’s secretary of state in 2000, is an American hero, an American example, and a great American story.

“Colin Powell exhibits… traits that will make him a wonderful spokesman of all the people of this country in his directness of speech, his towering integrity, his deep appreciation for our democracy, and his soldier’s sense of duty and honor.”

But it was difficult for him to forget his infamous UN Security Council address in February 2003 concerning the purported presence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq — evidence that was ultimately revealed to be bogus.

“It’s a blemish on my record… and it’ll always be there. It was excruciatingly uncomfortable. It’s excruciating right now “Powell stated in an interview with ABC News in 2005.

Congressional tributes flowed in, with Democratic Senator Mark Warner hailing Powell as “a patriot and a public servant,” and House Republican Peter Meijer describing him as “a great soldier statesman” in the modern era.

Powell had been completely vaccinated, according to the family statement.

Powell was born in Harlem on April 5, 1937, and his “American Journey,” as his autobiography is titled, began in New York, where he grew up and received a degree in geology.

He was also a member of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) in college, and after graduating in June 1958, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army and assigned to West Germany.

Powell served in Vietnam twice, first as one of John F. Kennedy’s top aides in 1962-63 and then as one of John F. Kennedy’s top aides in 1963.