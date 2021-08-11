Cocktails with Kim Jong Un, the Canadian spy imprisoned in China.

The Canadian businessman detained Wednesday for espionage in China is a fluent Korean speaker with top-level ties in Pyongyang.

Only a few Westerners, like Michael Spavor, met Kim Jong Un after he ascended to power in North Korea in 2011.

He was instrumental in arranging visits to Pyongyang by former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who struck up an unexpected friendship with Kim and sung him “Happy Birthday” on one occasion.

Spavor was photographed seated next to Kim on the North Korean leader’s private yacht, enjoying cigarettes and beverages.

Other photos show the two smiling and shaking hands.

Spavor, now in his thirties, was stationed in Dandong, China, near the North Korean border, for several years.

He was the director of the Paektu Cultural Exchange, a North Korean-based “international non-governmental organization that supports sport, culture, tourist, and commercial exchanges.” It hasn’t updated its social media accounts since 2018, the first year Spavor was held in China, and its website is no longer available.

Spavor aimed to connect Western enterprises with North Korea, which is subject to a slew of restrictions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Before his arrest, he told AFP that he was receiving inquiries from investors looking for market research and “face-to-face matching with possible DPRK ministries and future partners” for when sanctions are lifted.

In 2018, he told AFP that the most successful ventures with the North were “facilitated through trustworthy interlocutors or enterprises who have solid and long-term’relationships’ with their DPRK partners, which take many years to create.”

Spavor, a native of Calgary, Alberta, initially got interested in North Korea on a brief visit to Seoul in the late 1990s. In 2005, he worked for a Canadian NGO and lived in Pyongyang.

He can now communicate well in Korean, albeit with a strong northern accent.

Spavor sent a brief message to the outside world through embassy officials after being sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday: “Thank you for all your support. I’m in a nice mood. “All I want to do now is get home.”