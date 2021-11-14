Cocaine worth $44 million was discovered in an onion ring shipment smuggled from France to the United Kingdom.

Border officers in the United Kingdom discovered cocaine in a cargo of onion rings bound for the United Kingdom from France. The cocaine was worth $44 million.

When border patrol officials stopped a truck weighing 922 pounds on Thursday, they discovered the cocaine.

“This was a considerable number of drugs taken out of circulation,” said Mark Howes, the National Crime Agency’s branch chief.

“The confiscation will deprive the organized crime gang behind them of profit, which would have supported more criminal activity,” Howes said.

Piotr Perzenowski, 30, from Mazowieckie, Poland, was the shipment’s driver.