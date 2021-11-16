Cocaine weighing 900 pounds was discovered in a shipment of frozen onion rings.

According to the National Crime Agency (NCA), British law enforcement agents recently discovered 900 pounds of cocaine disguised in a consignment of frozen onion rings.

Border Force agents intercepted the package on November 11 at the UK entry zone in Coquelles, France, according to the announcement. Piotr Perzenowski, a 30-year-old Polish man, was accused with smuggling class A pharmaceuticals.

Perzenowski is due in court on December 13 at Canterbury Crown Court.

According to data released by the British government, drug seizures in England and Wales climbed by 20% between 2019 and 2020.

The government stated, “This is the second straight yearly increase in seizures, reversing a declining trend since [the]year ending March 2012.”

“Seizures of class A pharmaceuticals climbed by 13% between years ending March 2019 and 2020,” according to the report. During the same time period, police and Border Force seizures of cocaine increased by 10%. However, the total amount seized fell by roughly 12,000 pounds.

“Because the amount of cocaine seized in the year ending March 2019 was unusually substantial, the amount of cocaine seized in the most recent year was comparable to that confiscated in previous years,” the administration stated.

Despite this, cocaine was the “second most often seized drug” behind marijuana, accounting for 10% of all drug seizures.

NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes stated about the seizure last week: “This was a considerable number of pharmaceuticals removed from circulation. The confiscation will deprive the organized crime group that is responsible of profit, which would have been used to fund more criminal activity.” The shipment was said to be worth more than $44 million on the street.

Of course, this isn’t the only high-profile drug bust in recent months.

On November 12, Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, made two seizures totaling over $53,200,000 in methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

“Attempts to transport contraband through commercial supply networks are on the rise,” said Alberto Flores, director of the Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP’s continuing zealous enforcement and commitment to border security operations has resulted in significant narcotics seizures at our cargo facilities.” Three persons were arrested last month after Spanish police discovered roughly six tons of cocaine on board. This is a condensed version of the information.