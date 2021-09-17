Cobra Survives 2 Hours Wrapped Around 6-Year-Neck Old’s

According to various reports, a 6-year-old girl is recovering in a hospital after spending nearly two hours with a snake coiled around her neck. A snake handler is said to have bitten the girl on the arm while removing the cobra from her neck.

A local news organization posted a video of the terrible incident to YouTube on Monday, and it has received over 21,000 views.

According to the International Business Times, the incident occurred on September 12 in Maharashtra, India. Purvi Gadkari, the victim, was urged to remain still in order to prevent irritating the snake. She remained immobile for about two hours until a snake charmer was sent to assist in the removal of the cobra from Gadraki’s neck.

The cobra’s hood was fully stretched behind her back in footage posted to YouTube by Indian news outlet Lokmat. When cobras feel threatened, their hoods grow, according to the San Diego Zoo.

According to the International Business Times, the girl stirred at the end of the two-hour time, causing the cobra to bite her before slithering away. According to the Times of India, the snake bit the girl’s arm as the snake charmer approached to assist in the removal of the cobra.

The cobra did bite the girl, and she was brought to a local hospital. This website was unable to independently verify which account was real.

Cobra bites can be fatal if not addressed.

Cobras, like coral snakes, produce neurotoxic venom that affects the nervous system, according to herpetologist Sara Viernum of Live Science.

“Vision issues, difficulty swallowing and speaking, skeletal muscle weakness, difficulty breathing, respiratory failure, vomiting, stomach discomfort, necrosis, and anticoagulation are all symptoms of a neurotoxic cobra bite,” she stated.

According to Insider, Indian cobras murder 10,000 people in India each year. They spit venom from their fangs when they feel attacked, according to the journal. Snake charmers usually de-fang cobras as a precautionary measure.

Of course, snake enchanting was outlawed in India in 1972 as part of a wildlife protection act, but snake charmers continue to operate across the country, primarily with Indian cobras. This could explain why a snake charmer was summoned to assist Gadkariâ€”they know how to deal with snakes. This is a condensed version of the information.