Coach of Team USA backs Norway’s women’s beach handball team in their protest against uniforms.

The head coach of Team USA’s women’s beach handball team has backed Norway’s players after they protested a bikini bottom mandate by wearing shorts in a recent game.

During a match versus Spain at the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria, Norway’s women’s beach handball team wore shorts, which is against the International Handball Federation’s rules, which state that bikini bottoms must be worn.

The European Handball Federation (EHF) levied a fine of 150 euros each player, for a total of 1,500 euros—roughly $1,767—in a statement last week.

The crew made the choice after feeling “unnecessarily sexualized and uncomfortable” in bikinis, according to a widely circulated social media post.

On social media, Norway’s squad got an outpouring of support, including from singer Pink. In a post shared on Twitter, she chastised the EHF and offered to pay the charges.

Lisa Dunn, the head coach of the USA women’s beach handball team, praised the Norway team’s actions and endorsed a rule change in an interview with This website.

“For years, the stringent rule on women’s uniforms has been a well-known issue in the beach handball community, and many teams have expressed their dissatisfaction with the IHF’s outmoded regulations for female athlete’s clothes,” Dunn said.

“It takes a brave act of willingness (and ability) to absorb the sanctions that come with Norway’s move, as well as the support of their federation.”

