Co-founder of the Taliban Back in Afghanistan, the group claims that everyone has been forgiven.

Following the Taliban’s startling takeover of Afghanistan on Tuesday, the group’s co-founder returned to the country, while a top spokesperson declared a general amnesty and insisted the rebels would not seek “revenge.”

The rebels had urged government employees to return to work earlier in the day, but citizens were apprehensive, and few women ventured to the streets.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar’s return from Qatar, where he spent months coordinating discussions with the US and then Afghan peace negotiators, completes the Taliban’s amazing resurgence after being evicted 20 years ago.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have attempted to abandon the nation, either to avoid the Taliban’s strict Islamist rule or to avoid direct retaliation for siding with the US-backed government that ruled for the previous two decades.

However, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters that the new government will be “much different” from the 1996-2001 dictatorship, which was known for stoning people and prohibiting women from working in close proximity to men.

“There is no difference if the inquiry is founded on ideology and views… But there are significant distinctions if we compute it based on experience, maturity, and insight,” Mujahid told reporters.

“From A to Z, everyone on the other side is forgiven,” he remarked. “We are not going to seek vengeance.”

Mujahid stated that a government would be created shortly, but provided few information other than the Taliban’s intention to “communicate with all parties.”

He also stated that they were “dedicated to allowing women to work in conformity with Islamic teachings,” but did not elaborate.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the group’s political office in Doha, told Sky News in the United Kingdom that women would not be obliged to wear the burqa, but did not specify what dress would be permitted.

Baradar, the Taliban’s current deputy leader, chose to land in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second largest city and the Taliban’s spiritual birthplace and capital during their first years in power.

He arrived just hours after Kabul’s airport started evacuation flights on Tuesday.

Huge throngs swarmed the tarmac on Monday, with some desperate people clinging to the fuselage of a US military plane as it rolled down the runway for take-off.

The US has authorized the deployment of 6,000 troops to ensure the safe evacuation of embassy personnel as well as Afghans working as translators or in other support roles.

According to a White House official, more than half of that number was already in place. Brief News from Washington Newsday.