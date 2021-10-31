Climbers from France have gone missing after an avalanche in Nepal, according to reports.

A media source indicated Sunday that at least three French climbers were missing after an avalanche slammed the area they were in near Nepal’s Mount Everest.

According to The Himalayan Times, the climbers were attempting to conquer a 6,000-meter (19,700-foot) peak near Everest.

A rescue crew discovered their tents and climbing gear on the Minbo La glacier below Mount Amadablam early Sunday, according to the newspaper, which cited sources.

The climbers had not secured permission from officials to summit the mountain, according to a Department of Tourism representative.

To climb the country’s peaks, climbers must first obtain a permit from the government or the Nepal Mountaineering Association.

Following a request from their relatives for a search mission to be initiated, authorities were notified to their position, according to the outlet.

When the alarm was sounded, it was unclear. There were no further details provided.

Climbers have begun to return to Nepal after the virus shut down the country’s mountaineering business and crippled the tourism-dependent economy last year.

In September, the Himalayan nation of 30 million people reopened to tourism and removed quarantine requirements for foreigners who had been vaccinated.