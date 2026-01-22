Climber Dies in Fall While Friend Watches From Rock Face

A Colorado climber tragically fell over 500 feet to his death while his climbing partner, stuck on the rock face, helplessly watched the accident unfold.

The victim, 52-year-old Shafiq Noorani, was attempting a challenging route on Citadel Peak in the Rocky Mountains when he fell from the cliff, landing in the basin below. His friend, who was climbing with him on New Year’s Eve, witnessed the fall from her position about 12,800 feet up the mountain.

Rescue Operation Takes Hours

The Alpine Rescue Team was dispatched after Noorani’s partner contacted emergency services at approximately 2pm, reporting the devastating incident. Due to strong winds and the treacherous terrain, it took the team seven hours to retrieve Noorani’s partner from the rock face. She had been clinging to the mountainside, well-equipped with gear like headlamps and an emergency sack, which helped her stay safe while waiting for rescuers.

The search for Noorani’s body was eventually assisted by a Colorado National Guard helicopter, which also transported his climbing partner to safety.

Steve Wilson, a public information officer for the Alpine Rescue Team, confirmed that both climbers were experienced and well-prepared, and that the route was not beyond their abilities. However, he emphasized that even with the right skills and equipment, climbing accidents can still occur. “Tragic accidents can still happen, and unfortunately, they still happen every day,” Wilson said.

The exact cause of Noorani’s fall remains under investigation, with authorities stating it is unlikely they will ever determine the precise circumstances. Dale Atkins, a member of the rescue team, noted that Noorani had fallen with some of his equipment, which may have added to the tragedy. He added, “It had to just be brutal for this person. She just watched her friend fall off the mountain.”

A Life of Giving

Noorani’s family described him as a compassionate individual who dedicated his life to helping others. Originally from Tanzania, Noorani had moved to the United States at the age of 5. His brother, Husein Noorani, shared in an emotional tribute, “He supported a school in Nepal, bought new desks for a school in Moshi, Tanzania, and sponsored students internationally.” His family also remembered how he took the time to pick up trash along hiking trails, always leaving places better than he found them. “We don’t want to do it. We love and miss you so much, Shafiq,” said Husein, fighting back tears.