Climate protesters in the United Kingdom halt roadblocking and call on Boris Johnson to act.

Climate activists in the United Kingdom have called a halt to their five-week-long roadblock in London, allowing Prime Minister Boris Johnson 10 days to start working on their request to insulate homes.

Insulate Britain members wrote Johnson an open letter on Thursday, apologizing for the inconvenience and urging him to insulate “all of Britain’s 29 million leaky houses by 2030, and all social housing by 2025” in order to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“Insulate Britain would like to use this opportunity to express our heartfelt regret for the disturbance caused over the last five weeks,” the organization wrote in the letter. “We couldn’t imagine doing such things under normal circumstances.” But we must face the realities of our predicament.” Since Sept. 13, the group has been causing traffic congestion on motorways and other roads in and around London, resulting in dozens of arrests. According to a spokeswoman for the group, they agreed to take a 10-day pause to give the government time to evaluate their demands.

In their letter, the organization added, “We invite you to make a meaningful declaration that we can trust…that your government will take the initiative needed to insulate and upgrade our homes.”

Insulate Britain’s intensified pressure comes as world leaders prepare to convene in Glasgow on Oct. 31 for COP26, the United Nations Climate Summit.

Environmental groups have been issuing new assessments on the climate issue as the summit approaches, while some politicians are working on new measures to reclaim global credibility on climate action.