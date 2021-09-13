Climate Change News: By 2050, over 200 million people may have migrated.

According to a report released Monday by the World Bank, climate change might compel more than 200 million people to move from various parts of the world by 2050 unless quick action is taken to reduce global emissions.

For a variety of reasons, including water scarcity, low crop output, rising sea levels, land loss, harsh heat, and extreme weather, people may be forced to leave their homes.

1/3 Climate change might force more than 216 million people in six areas of the world to relocate within their countries by 2050, according to the World Bank’s updated Groundswell report. pic.twitter.com/g1f1gdpMYL

NEWS: By 2050, #ClimateChange might compel 216 million people, including 40 million in #SouthAsia, to move within their own countries. A new #Groundswell report has been released: https://t.co/c7fj6fDb0R pic.twitter.com/kYQaxGEZpm https://t.co/c7fj6fDb0R

Latin America, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, Eastern Europe, South, Central, and East Asia, and the Pacific would be the hardest hit. According to the research, 105 million people would move between Sub-Saharan Africa and North Africa, with 86 million arriving from Sub-Saharan Africa. East and South Asia, on the other hand, would see a combined 89 million people migrate.

In the worst-case scenario, 216 million people would be compelled to from their homes as a result of climate change’s effects. Even if dramatic measures were adopted right once, 44 million people would be forced to flee their homes.

According to the Groundswell analysis, if immediate action is made to reduce climate emissions, the number of people compelled to migrate might be lowered by 80%.

“The response to #climatemigration must be people-centered and focused on the survivors, rather than treating them as a security issue to be ‘solved,’” says the report.

On the @WorldBank’s #Groundswell Report_, @mohadow, Director of @PowerShftAfrica pic.twitter.com/yezUogMVJT

According to Viviane Wei Chen Clement, a senior climate change specialist at the World Bank and one of the report’s authors, the findings “reaffirm the potency of climate to encourage migration within countries.”

The Associated Press quoted Maarten van Aalst, head of the International Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, as saying, “This is our humanitarian reality right now, and we are concerned that it will get worse, where vulnerability is more acute.”

“Including the extremes we are already experiencing, as well as possible repercussions for migration and displacement,” Aalst continued, the impacts are occurring faster than originally predicted.

“We know that three out of every four people in the world are. Brief News from Washington Newsday.