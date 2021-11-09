Climate Change News: At COP26, the Foreign Minister of a small island nation makes a heartfelt plea.

Tuvalu’s foreign minister gave a video message for COP26 on Tuesday, kneeling knee-deep in the ocean to highlight his country’s vulnerability to rising sea levels.

In the video speech, Simon Kofe is seen wearing a suit and tie and standing at a lectern.

The show was put up to illustrate the Pacific Island nations’ historic sea rise of 0.2 inches each year. Kofe expressed his delight that the video and photographs went viral and highlighted the country’s issues.

“[These islands] were our forefathers’ home.” They are our people’s home today, and we want them to be our people’s home in the future,” Kofe added in his speech.

‘We’re picturing a worst-case scenario in which we’re forced to migrate or our land is inundated,’ says the group. Tuvalu’s foreign minister, Simon Kofe, told Reuters that he recorded a speech for #COP26 while standing knee-deep in the sea. https://t.co/9buTmNPLzA pic.twitter.com/JO9Chupi3MT Between Hawaii and Australia are the uvalu islands. The country’s population is estimated to be around 11,000 people.

The predicament of the South Pacific islands is far worse than that of the rest of the world. Due to the global average annual rise in sea level, rising sea levels will completely bury the lands if no action is taken.

Many Pacific Island representatives were unable to attend COP26, the United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow, due to pandemic-related limitations. The meeting was attended by only three leaders from Pacific Island nations.

Large nations including China, the United States, India, and Russia generated the most carbon dioxide in 2018, posing climate change challenges for South Pacific islands. Despite the fact that member countries of the United Nations pledged to invest $100 billion to help low-income countries prepare for climate change, the total amount donated is far less than what was promised.

The loss of their homeland is a source of concern for island nations. As citizens of these nations are forced to relocate in order to survive, they are losing their customs, cultures, languages, and more. The disappearance of land means the disappearance of agriculture and the ability of these little islands to support themselves. Estimates differ on when each of these countries may entirely submerge.

"That is why we have come to COP26 to tell the world our story. "The world must act now, rather than postponing action until later," Tuvalu stated.