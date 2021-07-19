Claude Joseph, Haiti’s Prime Minister, would resign 12 days after Jovenel Moise’s assassination.

After a brief power battle with Ariel Henry, Haiti’s appointed prime minister, Claude Joseph will quit as acting prime minister.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Joseph stated his plans, and the Associated Press confirmed the story with another Haitian official.

When Haitian President Jovenel Moise was slain on July 7th, Joseph was functioning as the interim prime minister. Since Moise’s death, Joseph, who is also the country’s foreign minister, has been running the country with the help of the military.

Moise appointed Henry, a 71-year-old neurosurgeon, as Prime Minister two days before he was assassinated and before he could be sworn in. Joseph contended that this meant he would be the country’s leader because Henry had no right to the throne without the oath of office.

“Everyone who knows me understands that I am not engaged in this war, or in any type of power grab,” Joseph told the Post. I had a friendly relationship with the president. I really want to see him get what he deserves.”

When Henry will take over as Prime Minister is unknown.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.