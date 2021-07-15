Claims that China is dumping human waste in the sea are dismissed as a “big joke.”

China has disputed new study that shows hundreds of Chinese fishing boats are dumping sewage and wastewater into the South China Sea, causing severe environmental damage.

Simularity, a U.S. satellite imaging analysis organization, published a report on July 12 that included a five-year examination of the consequences of excess human waste created by Chinese ships anchored around the disputed Spratly Islands.

Simularity CEO Liz Derr said on Monday at an event hosted by the Philippine-based Stratbase ADR Institute think tank that “excess nutrients” in the water were causing algal blooms that threatened the reef habitat as well as surrounding fisheries, putting millions of people who rely on local fish populations inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in jeopardy (EEZ).

During a normal press conference in Beijing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called the Simularity study a “huge joke.”

According to Zhao, the company was “faking facts, breaking professional ethics, and spreading misinformation about China,” and Beijing had “condemned” the research report.

He stated that China is willing to collaborate with the South China Sea littoral nations to ensure regional peace and stability.

The Simularity study is closely related to Manila’s economic interests in its expanding EEZ, which also includes the West Philippine Sea, as defined by the government (WPS). However, the Philippines’ own officials have questioned the report’s findings since its release.

Their skepticism appears to stem from a misunderstanding about a picture used in the publication. The photo shows a fishing boat discharging effluent into the ocean, but it was taken some years ago in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Simularity later clarified that the photo was only for illustration and that it did not claim to have been shot in the South China Sea.

The Philippines’ Department of Environment and Natural Resources announced on Tuesday that it would investigate the research allegations. The Pentagon said it would look into the matter as well, but Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters that the report was “not true.”

“We are aware of reports circulating on the internet about suspected garbage dumping in the South China Sea. Regardless, I’ve directed Western Command, which has jurisdiction over the WPS, to verify and investigate,” Lorenzana said in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.