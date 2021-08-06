Civilians Caught In Afghan Crossfire Are Told To Leave But Have No Place To Go

Residents in Herat, Afghanistan’s western metropolis, have been told to evacuate areas where the Taliban have dug in for days, ordering them to leave before air strikes or commando attacks.

There is one major issue: where will they go?

With broad areas of the Afghan countryside under their control, militants are now concentrating their attacks on a series of provincial capitals.

Residents in Herat were flowing out of certain neighborhoods on Friday after being told to evacuate by loudhailers and radio.

“We can hear gunfire,” said resident Ahmed Zia, who added that the Taliban had recently invaded the Karbas area where he lives and were hiding in houses and shops.

“This region was fully evacuated… We’ve run out of options and don’t know where to turn.”

Insurgents broke into Abdullah’s home and ordered him and his family to leave, according to Abdullah, who lives in the same neighborhood.

“On the roof of our house, there are eight or nine Taliban,” he claimed.

“Everything will be destroyed if security forces strike there. So, where should we go?” says the narrator.

Hundreds of people were seen departing on Friday, according to an AFP reporter.

They marched past a government mortar base in buses, cars, and even on foot, as security troops carelessly hurled bombs at an unknown adversary.

To force a cow to move along the road, one guy beat it with a stick; another coaxed two goats, who bleated indignity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced across the country as a result of conflict that erupted in May when US-led foreign forces began the final steps of a withdrawal that is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The Taliban, emboldened, have encircled a string of regional capitals, though it remains to be seen whether they have the troops and weaponry to seize them.

Infiltrating the outskirts of cities and then launching commando raids on critical local government or police structures appears to be one Taliban approach.

The Afghan military is sending elite troops to particularly vulnerable areas in the hope of turning the tide. Poorly trained auxiliary Afghan forces lack the morale and equipment to put up much resistance, but the Afghan military is sending elite troops to particularly vulnerable areas in the hope of turning the tide.

To accomplish so, they must use air strikes or artillery to flush out the insurgents, which necessitates clearing civilian areas first.

This is difficult, especially in locations where individuals have recently arrived after escaping conflict elsewhere.

More than 150,000 people live in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city. Brief News from Washington Newsday.