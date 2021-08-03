Civilians are being urged to leave the besieged city by the Afghan army.

After three days of severe combat, residents of a besieged Afghan city were told to flee as the army prepared a massive operation against Taliban rebels.

Since foreign forces began the final stage of their pullout in early May, the Taliban have taken control of much of rural Afghanistan, but they are now concentrating their efforts on taking provincial capitals, where they are encountering stronger resistance.

At least 40 people have been murdered in the previous 24 hours in Lashkar Gah, the capital of southern Helmand province, according to the United Nations.

The commander of the 215 Maiwand Afghan Army Corps, General Sami Sadat, advised residents to flee as quickly as possible.

“Please evacuate as soon as possible so that we can begin our operation,” he stated in a statement relayed through the media to the 200,000-strong population.

“I understand how tough it is for you to leave your homes – it is difficult for us as well – but please forgive us if you are displaced for a few days,” he continued.

“Wherever the Taliban are, we are battling them. We’re going to attack them, and we’re not going to leave a single Taliban alive.”

Insurgents seized more than a dozen local radio and television stations in the city earlier this week, leaving only one pro-Taliban channel transmitting Islamic content, officials claimed.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted, “Deepening worry for Afghan civilians… as violence increases.”

“The United Nations calls for a quick halt to urban fighting.”

“This morning’s fighting was intense,” claimed Sefatullah, the city’s director of Sukon radio.

He said US and Afghan planes had bombed Taliban positions, and that battle was still going on near the city’s prison and a building holding police and intelligence organizations’ headquarters.

In an effort to halt Taliban advances, the US military has increased air strikes across the country in recent days.

Losing Lashkar Gah would be a major strategic and psychological setback for the government, which has vowed to defend cities at all costs after losing most of the rural countryside to the Taliban earlier this year.

After government forces repulsed the latest Taliban attack in Herat, another city under siege, hundreds of citizens yelled “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest) from their rooftops.

Officials in Afghanistan said government forces had pushed insurgents out of many districts of the city, including the airport, which is critical for resupply.

According to another authority, air attacks were carried out by US airplanes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.