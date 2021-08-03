Civilians are being urged to leave a city besieged by the Taliban by the Afghan army.

After three days of severe combat, residents of a besieged Afghan city were told to flee as the army prepared a massive operation against Taliban rebels.

Since foreign forces began the final stage of their pullout in May, the Taliban have taken control of much of rural Afghanistan, but they are now concentrating their efforts on taking provincial capitals, where they are encountering stiffer resistance.

At least 40 people have been murdered in the previous 24 hours in Lashkar Gah, the capital of southern Helmand province, according to the United Nations.

The commander of the 215 Maiwand Afghan Army Corps, General Sami Sadat, advised residents to flee as quickly as possible.

“Please evacuate as soon as possible so that we can begin our operation,” he stated in a statement relayed through the media to the 200,000-strong population.

“I understand how painful it is for you to leave your homes – it is terrible for us as well – but please forgive us if you are displaced for a few days.

Wherever the Taliban are, we are fighting them. We’re going to battle them… He stated, “We will not leave a single Taliban alive.”

Insurgents seized more than a dozen local radio and television stations in Lashkar Gah, officials claimed earlier, leaving only one pro-Taliban channel playing Islamic programming.

The UN Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted, “Deepening worry for Afghan civilians… as conflict increases.”

“The United Nations calls for a quick halt to urban fighting.”

“This morning’s fighting was intense,” claimed Sefatullah, the city’s director of Sukon radio.

He claimed that US and Afghan jets had bombed Taliban positions, and that battle was still going on near the city’s prison and a building holding police and intelligence organizations’ headquarters.

In an effort to halt Taliban advances, the US military has increased air strikes across the country in recent days.

“The Taliban are visible throughout the city, riding motorcycles through the streets. On the condition of anonymity, a resident of Lashkar Gah told AFP that those using smartphones are being arrested or shot.

“The Taliban are into people’s homes, while the government bombs them. Around 20 homes in my neighborhood have been bombed, and residents are battling street-to-street,” he claimed.

Losing Lashkar Gah would be a major strategic and psychological setback for the government, which has vowed to defend cities at all costs after losing most of the rural countryside to the Taliban earlier this year.

