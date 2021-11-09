Citizens in Singapore who are ‘unvaccinated by choice’ must pay for COVID treatment, according to the government.

The Singapore Ministry of Health declared on Monday that COVID-related medical costs will no longer be paid by the government for those who are “unvaccinated by choice.”

Singaporean citizens, permanent residents, and those with a long-term work permit will be affected by the government’s decision. Those who tested positive shortly after returning from international travel are exempt.

“Unvaccinated people already make up a substantial majority of those who require extensive inpatient care, and they disproportionately contribute to the strain on our health-care resources,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“Covid-19 patients who choose not to get vaccinated may still use their regular health-care funding arrangements to pay their expenditures.”

According to the Washington Post, the ministry stated that it will continue to cover medical costs for individuals who have been vaccinated as well as those who are unable to receive the vaccine, such as children under the age of 12 and people with specific medical problems.

Partially vaccinated Singaporeans will be covered till December 31.

“While this is still doable by stretching our health-care manpower,” the Health Ministry said Monday, “we must not let down our guard and must avoid a comeback of cases that could threaten to overload our health-care system once again.”

Currently, 82 percent of Singapore’s population has received all of their vaccines, and 83 percent have received at least one dose. In the meantime, another 13% had received a booster shot.

Bills for the unvaccinated would continue to be “extremely supported and heavily funded” under the ministry’s new method, according to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

“Hospitals would much rather not have to bill these people,” Ong explained. “However, we must transmit this crucial message to urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.”